Dudley & Shanley Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. lowered its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 960,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. ABM Industries accounts for 6.7% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of ABM Industries worth $36,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter worth $260,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 21.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 432,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 70.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 259.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.34. 13,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,667. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average is $37.56. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,985.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Separately, CL King increased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

