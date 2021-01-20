Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Increased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.83. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.83.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

