Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock Holdings Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 156.43, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $2,165,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,966,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $432,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,904,724 shares of company stock valued at $438,069,186. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.