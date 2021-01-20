Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.29.

DT stock opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 156.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $48.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $432,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,904,724 shares of company stock valued at $438,069,186. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

