East Coast Investment Grade Inc Unt (TSE:ECF.UN) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of East Coast Investment Grade Inc Unt (TSE:ECF.UN) shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.50 and last traded at C$8.50. 2,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 9,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.46.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.49.

East Coast Investment Grade Inc Unt Company Profile (TSE:ECF.UN)

East Coast Investment Grade Income Fund is a closed end fixed income fund launched and managed by Arrow Capital Management. The fund is co-managed by East Coast Fund Management Inc It invests in fixed income markets. East Coast Investment Grade Income Fund is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for East Coast Investment Grade Inc Unt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Coast Investment Grade Inc Unt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.