Eastern Bank Has $342,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $78,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 97,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 112.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $234,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Shares of TT stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $154.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.93 and its 200-day moving average is $127.62. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

