Eastern Bank Purchases Shares of 2,228 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $535,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFS stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $99.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DFS. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.94.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

