Eastern Bank Sells 762 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mathes Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 139,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,908,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,419,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,032,543. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $215.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.