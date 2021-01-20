Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at KeyCorp

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.50.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.78. 593,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,918. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $110.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $89,990.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,434.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 570.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

