easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on easyJet in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.64. 7,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,080. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

