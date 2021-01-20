easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on easyJet in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.64. 7,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,080. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

