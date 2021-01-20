Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $26.79.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.