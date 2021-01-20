Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $26.79.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile
