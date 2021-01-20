Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $124.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $125.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.21.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.