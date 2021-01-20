Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 56.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,125 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,330,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 698.5% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 17.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $521.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.27, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $527.99 and its 200 day moving average is $503.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.92.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

