Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (ECO.L) (LON:ECO) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (ECO.L) (LON:ECO) traded down 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.50 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.75 ($0.32). 572,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 769,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.63 ($0.35).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.59. The company has a market capitalization of £45.94 million and a P/E ratio of -12.44.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (ECO.L) (LON:ECO)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

