Edge Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $172.58. 7,099,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,329,967. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

