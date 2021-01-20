Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.43

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and traded as high as $12.07. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 332,525 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $348.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after buying an additional 278,614 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,092,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 144,542 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 744.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 555,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 489,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

