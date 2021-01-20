Electrovaya Inc. (EFL.TO) (TSE:EFL) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.05

Electrovaya Inc. (EFL.TO) (TSE:EFL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 1703079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

The firm has a market cap of C$264.08 million and a P/E ratio of 222.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.96.

Electrovaya Inc. (EFL.TO) (TSE:EFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.22 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

