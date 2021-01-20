Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 133.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 76.4% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,178,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $194,874,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 145,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $198.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $199.52.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

