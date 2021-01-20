ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Shares of NDRA stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.04.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other ENDRA Life Sciences news, CEO Francois Roger Michelon sold 71,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $59,360.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 142,923 shares of company stock valued at $120,220 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

