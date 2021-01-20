Enel Américas S.A. (ENIA) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.04 on January 21st

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Enel Américas has increased its dividend by 111.7% over the last three years.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

Shares of ENIA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,358. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. Enel Américas has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Enel Américas had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

About Enel Américas

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.