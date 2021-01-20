Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ENLAY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.42. 636,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,769. Enel has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Enel had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is an increase from Enel’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09.

ENLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enel presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

