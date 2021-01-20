Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.05

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and traded as high as $3.13. Energous shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 130,757 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $129.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Energous news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 13,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $27,824.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 379,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,608.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,244 shares of company stock worth $95,507. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 56,701 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Energous during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energous during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energous by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 41,078 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Energous during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

