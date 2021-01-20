Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 111.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,259 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.68% of Energy Fuels worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,888,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 257,589 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 32,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 195,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 691,008 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 343,360 shares during the period. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $99,247.50. Also, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $68,873.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $172,591. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,771,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,147. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $4.82.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,640.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

