Entain PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Update

Entain PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,900 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 251,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 84.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GMVHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Entain alerts:

OTCMKTS:GMVHF traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851. Entain has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.