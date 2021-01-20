Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

ENTG has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.70.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $109.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $111.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Entegris by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

