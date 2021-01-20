Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.49). Epizyme also reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($2.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.25. 1,348,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,484. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.76. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,245.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Goldfischer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 1,838.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

