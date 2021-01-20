Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Sells $3,545,861.19 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total transaction of $3,545,861.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,533,757.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $11.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $727.74. The stock had a trading volume of 456,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,011. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $698.61 and its 200-day moving average is $745.32.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $46,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

