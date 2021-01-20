Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

ETRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

ETRN stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.23 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

