ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Up 5.4%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $16.88. 449,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 372,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ESSA Pharma from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $541.24 million, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth $10,466,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 220,954 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.9% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $1,869,000. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

