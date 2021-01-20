EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESLOY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HSBC upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.00.

ESLOY opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $81.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.69.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

