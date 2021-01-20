Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of CUYTY stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $14.70. 319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CUYTY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

