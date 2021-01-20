Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Shares Up 5.5%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) rose 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 145,514 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 65,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,371 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.91% of Euro Tech worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

