Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EVKIF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVKIF opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

