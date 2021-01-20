Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 124,913 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,913 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 48.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at $114,000.

IGT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.34. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $19.11.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.03 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. Truist raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie increased their target price on International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

