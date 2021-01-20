Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 25,900 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 872.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.28. 4,348,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,505,249. The company has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

