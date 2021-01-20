Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 355.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,346 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 596.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,440 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 76,584 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,568 shares of company stock worth $2,005,327. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

EDIT traded down $4.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.11. 3,563,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,064. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.80. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.44 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The business had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

