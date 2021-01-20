Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 12,905 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,905 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,891,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 62.5% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,976,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $283.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

