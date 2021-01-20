Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 253,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,541,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,888,000. Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 137,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.96. 412,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,001. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

