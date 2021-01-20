ExclusiveCoin Price Up 7% This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0968 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 7% higher against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $566,424.21 and $396.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 174.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.00 or 0.00672909 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008786 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000944 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

