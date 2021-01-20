Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Express in a report issued on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Express’ FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of Express stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. Express has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $322.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.59 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Express by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 28,847 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Express by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 261,213 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Express by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,749,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 67,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

