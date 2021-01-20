Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

NYSE:STAY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,097. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $15.62.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 6.4% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 15.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 290,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Extended Stay America by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

