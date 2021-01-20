Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Position Cut by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,171,000 after purchasing an additional 81,444 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,862,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,390,000 after purchasing an additional 102,142 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at $319,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,973. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.06. 8,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,370. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $121.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.03.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 73.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

