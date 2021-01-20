Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Bought by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,295,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Extreme Networks accounts for about 3.0% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 5.93% of Extreme Networks worth $50,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $6,533,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 111.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,691,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after buying an additional 1,417,915 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $4,247,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 788.7% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 1,047,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 929,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,229,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,264,000 after buying an additional 744,158 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,048.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Raj Khanna purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,881.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,677 shares of company stock worth $899,578. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

EXTR stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 71,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

