F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%.

FNB traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,620 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens cut F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

