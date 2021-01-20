F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 33,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,957. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

In related news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $56,620. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stephens lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

