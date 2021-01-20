Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Moffett Nathanson

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target increased by Moffett Nathanson from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $304.49.
NASDAQ FB traded up $8.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.13. 873,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,472,289. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $740.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.24 and its 200-day moving average is $265.29.
In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,196,981 shares of company stock valued at $327,070,745. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 390.6% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.