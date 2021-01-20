Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Moffett Nathanson

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target increased by Moffett Nathanson from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $304.49.

NASDAQ FB traded up $8.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.13. 873,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,472,289. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $740.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.24 and its 200-day moving average is $265.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,196,981 shares of company stock valued at $327,070,745. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 390.6% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

