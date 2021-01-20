Family Firm Inc. Acquires 4,832 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.6% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

