Family Firm Inc. Buys Shares of 1,600 Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $198.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $200.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

