Family Firm Inc. Cuts Stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,759 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 225,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 64,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 279,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 58,608 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 55,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BHK opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

