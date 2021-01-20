Family Firm Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.0% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,591 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $354.47 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

